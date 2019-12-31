Person shot in altercation with police at Chesterfield outlet mall

CHESTERFIELD — A police officer has shot a suspect following an altercation Tuesday at an outlet mall in Chesterfield adjacent to Highway 40 (Interstate 64), authorities said.

Chesterfield police on Twitter asked that people avoid the area as the investigation into the shooting continues.

A parking lot facing I-64 was blocked off by police and the main shopping area at the mall did not appear to be disrupted by the shooting.

The shooting drew a heavy police presence in an area outside the entrance to the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store.

Officers stood by a body covered by a white tarp on the ground near a black Kia. The Kia appeared to have sustained damage from several gunshots.

Technicians with St. Louis County police were on scene marking areas where bullet casings were found.

The shooting occurred at the Chesterfield Outlets, formerly Taubman Prestige Outlets.