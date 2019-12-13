ST. LOUIS — A person who authorities sought to question in the death this week of a St. Louis man was apprehended Friday after leading police on a high-speed chase.
Officers investigating the death of Scott David Brown, 43, went to a home in Belleville, Illinois, on Friday morning where a person in the home fled in a vehicle, according to a statement by the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
Officers pursued the vehicle into downtown St. Louis where the driver was taken into custody. The driver is being held on charges relating to the attempt to flee authorities, authorities said.
The suspect is seen as a "person of interest" in Brown's death. His body was found Tuesday along an Edwardsville road and his death has been ruled a homicide.
Brown lived in the 4500 block of 19th Street in St. Louis, but he frequented Collinsville, Edwardsville and Caseyville and used a bus for transportation, police said.
No other information on the investigation was available Friday.