Person struck, killed by vehicle near Hampton and Gravois avenues

ST. LOUIS — A person was struck and killed by a vehicle just after 8 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Hampton and Gravois avenues in south St. Louis, police said.

An accident reconstruction team was called to the scene to help with the investigation. No other details were available Monday night.

The intersection is close to numerous stores, restaurants and a Metro Transit Center, and borders the Boulevard Heights and Princeton Heights neighborhoods.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added as they become available.