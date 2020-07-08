Person whose name and address were read by mayor leads protest in front of City Hall

ST. LOUIS — A group of protesters, led by one whose name and address was read aloud by Mayor Lyda Krewson during a Facebook Live briefing, announced plans Wednesday to stay in front of City Hall until Krewson resigns.

At 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, about 150 people remained outside City Hall. Police initially told protesters they needed to disperse by 10 p.m., but as of 11:20 p.m. police had made no move to clear the crowd.

The evening demonstration followed a march earlier in the day, led by local organizing group Expect US, demanding reparations outside the Old Courthouse downtown.

The demonstration outside City Hall was led by Milkayla Allen, 23, of St. Louis.

Krewson on June 26 read the name and address of Allen and others who signed a worksheet in support of defunding police and reallocating resources. They handed Krewson the sheet at a rally outside City Hall in favor of closing the St. Louis Medium Security Institution, also known as the workhouse.

The Facebook video was deleted a few hours later and a petition for Krewson to resign had garnered more than 60,000 signatures as of Wednesday.