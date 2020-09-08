Pevely man abused girl, 4, and recorded images of the assaults, officials say

PEVELY — A man from Pevely sexually abused a 4-year-old girl and took pictures and videos of the abuse, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Timothy Lloyd Blaney, 57, was indicted Sept. 3 by a federal grand jury on a charge of production of child pornography.

Prosecutors say Blaney abused the girl between Oct. 1 and Aug. 14.

In court documents, prosecutors said Blaney has a long criminal history including breaking and entering, burglary, stealing, arson and drug possession. He was out on bond on two pending state court cases when arrested in the child pornography case.

Blaney's lawyer declined to comment.

The FBI is seeking any other victims, prosecutors said. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis office at 314-589-2500.

Richard Quinn, head of the FBI's St. Louis Division, said the victim told her parents what happened. "This highlights the importance of parents engaging early with their children about appropriate boundaries," he said in a statement announcing the charges.

