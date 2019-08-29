ST. LOUIS • A Pevely man will serve life in prison without parole after a jury Wednesday found him guilty of murdering a music promoter in St. Louis in 2016.
A jury found Darin Schmidt, 34, of the 200 block of Fifth Street in Pevely, guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of David "Slim" Bewig Jr.
Bewig, 31, of Pevely, was found dead in his car about 3 a.m. Dec. 9, 2016, in a car in the 5500 block of Etzel Avenue in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. He had been shot in the head. Authorities believe he was killed several hours earlier because his car was still running but his body had frozen.
Prosecutors elicited testimony from Schmidt's relatives and a fiancée of one of those relatives that Schmidt admitted killing Bewig in a dispute over money involving one of Bewig's rap artists.
An online obituary said Bewig worked in lawn care and as a music promoter for rap artists.
Sentencing for Schmidt is set for Oct. 11 before Circuit Judge Thom C. Clark. When prosecutors do not seek the death penalty, the mandatory sentence for first-degree murder is life without parole.