Pevely man gets 25 years for producing child porn
PEVELY — A man from Pevely was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in federal prison for producing child pornography by taking graphic photos of a 4-year-old.

Timothy Lloyd Blaney will also forfeit his home, where the crime took place, and must pay nearly $25,000 to pay for counseling for the victim and her family.

Blaney, 58, pleaded guilty to a charge of production of child porn in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in July. He admitted using one or more cellphones to take videos and photos of the girl, as well as sexually abusing her, between Oct. 1, 2019, and Aug. 14, 2020, his plea says. He also possessed child porn and searched for it online, his plea says.

The girl told her older sister about the abuse, and the sister encouraged the victim to tell her mother, the plea says.

