Pevely, Mo., woman dies in crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A woman from Pevely, Mo., was killed Tuesday when her car ran off a road in Jefferson County and overturned, police said.

Sanja M. McGregor, 28, died at the scene of the crash on Highway Z, east of Tower View Drive.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said McGregor was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer that crashed about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday. Her vehicle ran off the road on a curve and overturned several times.

Police said McGregor, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was thrown out of the vehicle.

Sports