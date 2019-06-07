ST. LOUIS • Police are asking for the public's help identifying two people shown in security footage images who police believe are tied to the recent burning of two pride flags behind a bar in the Grove.
On Monday night the banners were found burning behind Rehab Bar & Grill on Chouteau Avenue. Earlier that night the banners had gone missing from Kirkwood United Church of Christ.
Security footage captured an image of two people standing with the flags behind the bar building, and another camera caught an image of an older model, dark-colored Toyota Tacoma with the flags in the truck bed.
Police are encouraging anyone who might recognize the two individuals or the truck to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.