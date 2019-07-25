A physician and his wife were indicted Thursday for buying illegal medical devices in other countries, then smuggling them into the United States to use on patients.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said Dr. Abdul Naushad, 55, and his wife, Wajiha Naushad, 44, were indicted on 21 counts of buying an injectable pain drug called Orthoviscs in a form that was not approved by the Federal Drug Administration. Authorities said the Naushads illegally billed Medicare and Medicaid for the devices, resulting in the fraud charges.
Orthovisc comes in a pre-filled syringe and is only available by prescription. The U.S. Attorney said Abdul Naushad did not let his patients know they were getting non-FDA approved Orthovisc.
The Naushads own and operate a number of pain management clinics in Missouri. All of them operate under the name Advanced Pain Center.
In 2010, the Naushads, their clinics and their billing company reached an $820,00 civil agreement over false reimbursement claims made to Medicare, Medicaid and TRICARE.
If convicted, Dr. Naushad and his wife would be barred from any role with any federal health care program for at least five years.