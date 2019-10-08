FRANKLIN COUNTY — A man from Catawissa, Missouri, was fatally injured last weekend in a one-vehicle crash in Franklin County. The victim is identified as Kevin D. Allmeroth, 47.
The Missouri Highway Patrol said Allmeroth was driving a 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup that crashed on Highway HH. Ambulance personnel pronounced Allmeroth dead at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the patrol said.
Allmeroth had been driving the pickup north on Highway HH when it ran off the road, struck a ditch and overturned, the patrol said. The vehicle came to rest on its top about 12 a.m. Allmeroth was not wearing a seat belt.