An 8-year-old boy riding in a horse-drawn carriage with his Mennonite family was killed Thursday and four others were injured when a teenage boy driving a pickup truck slammed into the back of the carriage on a two-lane highway in St. Francois County.
The Mennonites were on their way to pick blueberries at a farm just beyond the crash site. The teenager driving the pickup was on his way to work with another youth, police said.
The mangled carriage was on a grassy shoulder area when police arrived.
"The truck went over the top of it," Cpl. Juston Wheetley of the Missouri Highway Patrol said. "It's literally destroyed."
When the pickup hit the carriage, most of the riders were thrown out of the carriage and onto the ground.
The boy died at the scene. The carriage carried five other people. Two children, ages 10 and 12, were seriously hurt and taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital in St. Louis. Two adults in the carriages, ages 50 and 28, were also seriously hurt and taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Three of the four injured riders were transported by medical helicopter.
The carriage driver, a 19-year-old man, was uninjured.
The local Mennonite community was established in the St. Francois County area in 2017.
The carriage was in the traffic lane -- as it is allowed by law to be. It was moving north when a northbound pickup truck came up from behind and plowed into it.
The crash was on a straight portion of the highway, on a slight upgrade, but the road was straight so there was no obvious obstruction, Wheetley said.
Missouri law allows horse-drawn carriages to use the traffic lane as long as the carriage has an orange slow-moving sign in the back.
"They did have the proper placard on it," Wheetley said. "We know it had a sign because it is laying behind the carriage. We can tell it was on the carriage."
The pickup driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police. He and his passenger were uninjured. Wheetley said the pickup driver did not seem to be impaired. He said he didn't know how fast the pickup had been traveling. That will be part of the crash-reconstruction investigation.
The crash on Highway OO was about 6:45 a.m. Thursday. Highway OO runs between Farmington and Fredericktown. The crash was south of Highway DD.
Wheetley said horse-drawn carriages operated by members of the Mennonite or Amish communities in Missouri have been struck by traffic before, particularly in southwest and northwest Missouri areas.
"But this is the first we're aware of (a crash) this severe in this area," he said.
Wheetley said motorists might think the carriages shouldn't be on the road, but he reminds people that they are legally allowed to be there with property signage. "I want to remind people when they're out traveling, they have a right to be there," he said. "We should always pay attention so things like this don't happen in the future."
Highway OO was reopened about 3½ hours after the crash.
