Subscribe for 99¢

A Marthasville man died Friday when the truck he was riding in ran off the road and overturned in a water-filled ditch, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The driver tried to travel through standing water on Highway 94 at Pinkney Bottom Road in Warren County shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, the patrol said.

The truck hydroplaned and went off the right side of the road into the ditch. The patrol said Michael D. Smith, 67, a passenger in the truck, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Washington, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries. 

Tags

Amanda St. Amand is the digital editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

View comments