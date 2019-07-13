A Marthasville man died Friday when the truck he was riding in ran off the road and overturned in a water-filled ditch, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
The driver tried to travel through standing water on Highway 94 at Pinkney Bottom Road in Warren County shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, the patrol said.
The truck hydroplaned and went off the right side of the road into the ditch. The patrol said Michael D. Smith, 67, a passenger in the truck, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Washington, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.