WILDWOOD — The driver of a pickup truck struck a bicyclist Sunday afternoon, fatally injuring him, police said.
St. Louis County Police got a call at 4:45 p.m for an accident. Both the truck and the bike were westbound on Missouri 100 when the truck, a Dodge ram, hit the bicyclist.
The victim, a 64-year-old man, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead hours later, said Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the county police.
The male driver, 62, stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Granda said the department's Accident Reconstruction Team was investigating.