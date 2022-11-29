'Picture of greed': Prosecutors release photos of ex-St. Louis aldermen taking bribes

ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors on Tuesday released photos of ex-Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, Alderman Jeffrey Boyd and Alderman John Collins-Muhammad accepting cash bribes from a small businessman who ensnared them in a federal corruption case.

The photos accompanied a scathing memo filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith, who urged the court to sentence all three men to prison in a case that presented "a picture of greed, pure and simple."

"These defendants sold their elected offices in exchange for cash bribes, campaign donations, and other things of value with total disregard for the best interests of their constituents, the real victims in this case," he wrote.

Boyd, Reed and Collins-Muhammad are set to be sentenced next week after pleading guilty in August to corruption charges for accepting bribes from a local convenience store owner in exchange for approving tax breaks. Boyd also pleaded in a separate, two-count wire fraud indictment that said he fraudulently sought $22,000 from an insurance company for damaged vehicles he lied about owning.

Prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Reed and Collins-Muhammad to the federally recommended three to four years in prison and to sentence Boyd to 2 ½ to three years in prison.

Attorneys for all three men declined to comment Tuesday.

In a sentencing memo, John Collins-Muhammad wrote a letter to the judge expressing regret for his crimes.

"Serving the people was my 'dream job' and I let personal greed get in the way of that," he wrote. "One of my biggest fears growing up was ending up in jail as so many around me had ... Now I may end up there anyway."

Character witnesses for all three former aldermen sent letters urging the judge to take into account their years of work in public service.

But residents also wrote to the judge to urge a stricter sentence, saying the approval of tax breaks for gas stations in north St. Louis contributed t o further vacancy and a loss of stability, according to Goldsmith's memo.

The aldermen were accused of taking thousands of dollars in bribes from a man identified as "John Doe," who co-owned and operated several gas stations and convenience stores in north St. Louis and St. Louis County. The Post-Dispatch later identified him as Mohammad Almuttan.

Charges said Doe gave Reed $9,000 in cash for tax abatement bills and another $6,000 in cash and $3,500 in campaign contributions for his help in winning city contracts for Doe's trucking company and a city certification. He also gave Collins-Muhammad $7,000 in cash, $3,000 in campaign donations, a new iPhone and a 2016 Volkswagen CC sedan in exchange for his help sponsoring bills for property tax abatements.

Boyd was accused of helping Doe purchase a commercial property on Geraldine Avenue in Boyd's north side ward from a city land use authority for much less than it was worth, then helping him secure tax breaks.

All three men are set to be sentenced Dec. 6 by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark.