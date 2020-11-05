Pilot stuck in trees after small plane crashes in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY — Rescuers on Thursday asked the Missouri National Guard to bring a helicopter to help get the pilot of a small aircraft down from some trees.

The pilot was stuck in the trees about 70 feet off the ground after his plane crashed at 75 Wolf Creek Road in Lincoln County. The Missouri Highway Patrol was notified about 8:30 a.m.

Cpl. Juston Wheetley of the highway patrol said it doesn't appear the pilot was hurt. Wheetley said Lincoln County sheriff's deputies and Warren County firefighters went to the scene, but they were unable to help the pilot get down.

"They are contacting the National Guard to come in with a helicopter to get him out of the tree," he said.

