Pilots ejected from plane on runway at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

UPDATED at 9 a.m. Tuesday with more on fighter jet training program.

MASCOUTAH, Ill. — Two pilots ejected from an F-15 fighter aircraft Tuesday morning on a runway at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah, Illinois.

The F-15 has been used in training exercises at MidAmerica since February. A dispatcher said one pilot was injured and one was not injured, and that the plane was on the ground at the time.

An airport administrator declined to comment.

Emergency responders were sent to the airport about 7:30 a.m.

Scott Air Force Base said in February that Boeing's new F-15QA plane, designed for the Qatar Emiri Air Force, would be operating out of MidAmerica Airport.

"Formal training and instruction will be given to the pilots of this new aircraft over the next several months," Scott Air Force Base said on Twitter in February.

No one from the air base returned a message about the incident.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $5 for 5 months

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.