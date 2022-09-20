Pine Lawn catches up on payments, St. Louis County prepared to police

PINE LAWN — The City of Pine Lawn on Tuesday caught up on delinquent payments to a regional police force that plans to cut ties with the city as officials plan to hire a new agency.

Meanwhile, St. Louis County Police say they would step in should Pine Lawn temporarily end up without a standing police force because of the changes.

County ordinances require the county department to enforce state criminal statutes and respond to 911 calls in any municipality without a police department, St. Louis County Sgt. Tracy Panus said.

The North County Police Cooperative will stop serving as Pine Lawn's police force Oct. 11, when its contract expires. Maj. Ron Martin said the cooperative is offering to police Pine Lawn on a month-to-month basis until it hires a new agency.

The Vinita Park-based cooperative, which polices several north St. Louis County municipalities, had served as Pine Lawn's police force since 2016, when the city disbanded its own municipal police department.

But the cooperative announced last week that it wouldn't seek to renew its contract with Pine Lawn while blasting officials for a history of late and overdue payments.

The cooperative's announcement followed a vote by the Pine Lawn Board of Aldermen to open its police contract to bids from other agencies. Pine Lawn officials said the announcement caught them by surprise.

By Tuesday, the city had fully caught up on about $127,280 in contractual payments that had come due, including roughly half of the amount that was overdue from August.

But Pine Lawn still owes the North County Police Cooperative police training funds from municipal court fees that went unpaid for the last several years.

State law allows for the collection of $2 fees for municipal court convictions that are to be used only for police officer trainings. The North County Police Cooperative says Pine Lawn hasn't paid the fees since 2016.

City Administrator Lillian Eunice said the municipality will pay the fees, but an exact amount of the total owed was not available Tuesday.

Eunice said Pine Lawn hasn't yet formally put out bids for a new police agency. The Board of Aldermen holds its next monthly meeting Oct. 10.