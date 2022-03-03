Pine Lawn man charged in deadly home invasion

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors have charged a Pine Lane man in a deadly home invasion in St. Louis County in January.

Brian T. J. Walker, 29, of the 6400 block of Perry Avenue, was charged Feb. 24 with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and four counts of armed criminal action in a Jan. 12 home invasion in which a man was wounded and a woman fatally injured.

Latoyria Johnson, 33, died nearly two weeks after being shot in the head during the home invasion in the 2900 block of Atlantic Park Avenue in unincorporated St. Louis County north of Florissant.

A man identified in court documents as D.B. was shot in the arm, abdomen and pelvic area.

D.B. told police he'd known Walker since high school and that Walker on Jan. 12 asked for a $2,000 loan, the charges said. D.B. told police he couldn't loan him the money because of "recent expenses."

Surveillance video of the incident showed two men entering the home about 7 p.m., police and charges said. D.B. told police the men asked for money, took D.B.'s wallet and cash and then began shooting him. The charges said police found Johnson in another room of the home suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

A judge set Walker's bail at $500,000 cash. He did not yet have a lawyer.

