Pine Lawn man charged with stealing from body of fatal crash victim

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Pine Lawn man has been accused of stealing jewelry off the body of a driver who had been killed moments earlier in a two-car collision, police said.

Elmer Perry, 46, of the 4400 block of Jennings Station Road, was charged Tuesday with stealing, a class D felony, according to the North County Police Cooperative.

Maj. Ron Martin of the police cooperative said Perry approached the scene of a crash in the 4200 block of Jennings Station Road shortly after it happened about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

The crash killed Arthur L. Fulton, 46, of the St. Louis area, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Moments after the crash, before emergency personnel arrived, a man approached the vehicle that Fulton was in and took his jewelry, Martin said. Perry was later taken into custody, and Martin said he admitted taking the items. The jewelry has been returned to Fulton's family, Martin added.

Perry was being held Tuesday in the St. Louis County Justice Center on $25,000 cash-only bail.

Fulton's 2012 Cadillac had been hit by a northbound 2008 Mercedes Benz after Fulton pulled from a driveway onto Jennings Station Road.

The Mercedes caught on fire, and the 28-year-old man driving the Mercedes suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital for treatment.

Arrest reports show that the Missouri Highway Patrol cited the 28-year-old driver of the Mercedes on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The Post-Dispatch typically does not identify suspects until charges are filed.

