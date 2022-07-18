Pine Lawn man gets 20-year term for shooting Maryland Heights officer in 2019

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Pine Lawn man who admitted in June to shooting and wounding a Maryland Heights police officer was sentenced Monday to prison.

Circuit Judge Bruce Hilton sentenced Menius Ellis to a 20-year term in a June 20, 2019, shooting that injured Officer Cliff House.

Ellis, 20, pleaded guilty in June to charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and stealing.

Ellis was pulling on door handles of parked vehicles outside an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Gallery Drive in Maryland Heights about 3:45 a.m. that night when House approached him, authorities said. Ellis admitted that he then fired his gun at House, striking him in the thigh and groin area.

Ellis also admitted firing at Officer Kevin Devine, who returned fire. Devine was not injured.

The two officers had been taking part in a special assignment in the predawn hours, working to curb a rash of car break-ins in Maryland Heights.