Pine Lawn man pleads guilty to wounding Maryland Heights officer in 2019

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Pine Lawn man pleaded guilty Monday in the 2019 shooting of a Maryland Heights police officer.

Menius Ellis, 20, pleaded guilty to four felonies and one misdemeanor for a June 20, 2019, shooting that injured Officer Cliff House, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Ellis was pulling on door handles of parked vehicles outside an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Gallery Drive in Maryland Heights about 3:45 a.m. that night when House approached him, the prosecutor's statement said. Ellis admitted that he then fired his gun at House, striking him in the thigh and groin area.

House was taken to a hospital for treatment, and was reported to be in stable condition shortly after the shooting.

Ellis also admitted firing at Officer Kevin Devine, who returned fire. Devine was not injured.

The two officers had been taking part in a special assignment in the predawn hours, working to curb a rash of car break-ins in Maryland Heights.

Ellis pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault or attempted assault resulting in serious physical injury of a special victim. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of stealing, with a value less than $150, for taking a purse with about $50 in it from a vehicle.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for July 18.