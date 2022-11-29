Pine Lawn man sentenced to 10 years in St.. Louis kidnapping that left one dead

PINE LAWN — A Pine Lawn man already in prison for fatally shooting a St. Louis nurse was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for his role in a second killing.

Lashawn Clayburn, 21, pleaded guilty Monday in St. Louis Circuit Court to second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, kidnapping and armed criminal action in the death of Chrishaun Hilliard, 26, of St. Louis.

Clayburn admitted in his plea to working with two others to kidnap Hilliard at gunpoint before taking him to a vacant home in the 5600 block of Wabada Avenue in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Clayburn told police one of the other kidnappers then shot and killed Hillard at the home, according to charging documents. The body was found four weeks later when the home caught fire and firefighters put out the blaze.

Neither of the other two accused kidnappers named in court documents has been charged.

Judge Michael Colona sentenced Clayburn Monday to 10 years in prison in Hilliard's death. The sentence will run at the same time as a separate 25-year federal sentence Clayburn is serving for shooting nurse Naomi Miller less than a month after Hilliard's death.

Clayburn pleaded guilty in May 2021 to federal court to one count of carjacking resulting in death and one count of discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a carjacking resulting in death. He admitted in the plea that he shot Miller, 61, on Jan. 5, 2019, as she was leaving for her overnight shift as a home health nurse.

Clayburn then stole Miller’s 2014 Ford Escape.

Clayburn and some friends collectively called themselves the “Murdaa Gang," he admitted in the plea.