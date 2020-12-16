Pine Lawn mother gets probation for leaving 2-year-old son unrestrained before fatal fall from car

CLAYTON — A Pine Lawn woman whose 2-year-old son died last year after he fell from her moving car pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to four years' probation.

Ebony Roby, 27, pleaded guilty via video in St. Louis County Circuit Court to first-degree child endangerment in the death of her son, Elijah Roby. The boy died Jan. 18, 2019, after being hit by a car on Jennings Station Road near Interstate 70.

Circuit Judge Joseph Dueker accepted Roby's plea and gave her a suspended 15-year sentence that puts her on probation for four years.

Police said Roby's son was riding in the back seat of her car unrestrained as she drove at "excessive speeds," causing him to fall out of the car about 4:45 p.m. that day. After Elijah was hit, his mother picked him up, put him back in her car and drove to a Shell gas station nearby to call 911.

Her lawyer, Raphael Morris, said Wednesday that Ebony Roby had fastened a seat belt over her son in the back seat without a child safety seat. The boy at some point unbuckled the seat belt and and either opened the door or went out an open window.