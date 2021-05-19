Pine Lawn teen could get 25 years for fatal carjacking of nurse

PINE LAWN — A Pine Lawn teen has admitted fatally shooting a nurse during a carjacking that could mean 25 years in prison.
Lashawn T. Clayburn, 19, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to one count of carjacking resulting in death and one count of discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a carjacking resulting in death.
Clayburn admitted shooting Naomi Miller, 61, on Jan. 5, 2019, as she was leaving for her overnight shift as a home health nurse. Miller lived in the 2500 block of Arden Place in Pine Lawn.
Clayburn then stole Miller's 2014 Ford Escape. The carjacking wasn't reported until about an hour later, at 7:50 p.m. When police arrived, Miller was dead.
Clayburn went "joyriding" after the shooting, picking up friends and stopping at a Steak 'n Shake to get a burger and milkshake with them, his plea says. Clayburn and some friends, who collectively call themselves the "Murdaa Gang," swapped out the SUV's license plates for those belonging to another stolen car the next day because the Escape was linked to Miller's death, the plea says.
Clayburn was in jail after being charged with an unrelated kidnapping and murder when federal agents questioned him about the carjacking, the plea says. He called a cousin to try to create a false alibi, the plea says.
“Naomi Miller was a phenomenal woman. She was kind, humble and generous. She valued family and friends and never met a stranger. My aunt was the type of person that would have given you the last dollar in her pocket. What happened to her was not fair, but I believe my aunt would forgive the people that did this to her,” said Miller’s niece, Shanna Wakefield, in a statement announcing the plea. Wakefield also thanked investigators and prosecutors.
As part of the plea, both sides agreed to a 25-year sentence, but a judge could still reject it. That sentence would run at the same time as any sentence Clayburn receives if convicted of the fatal kidnapping.
Charges filed in St. Louis Circuit Court say Clayburn and two other people kidnapped Chrishaun Hilliard, 26, at gunpoint on Christmas Eve in 2018 and took him in Hilliard’s car to a vacant home in the 5900 block of Wabada Avenue.
One of the kidnappers then shot Hilliard.
Hilliard’s body was found four weeks later, on Jan. 17, when firefighters put out a blaze in the Wabada Avenue home.