Pine Lawn teen could get 25 years for fatal carjacking of nurse

PINE LAWN — A Pine Lawn teen has admitted fatally shooting a nurse during a carjacking that could mean 25 years in prison.

Lashawn T. Clayburn, 19, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to one count of carjacking resulting in death and one count of discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a carjacking resulting in death.

Clayburn admitted shooting Naomi Miller, 61, on Jan. 5, 2019, as she was leaving for her overnight shift as a home health nurse. Miller lived in the 2500 block of Arden Place in Pine Lawn.

Clayburn then stole Miller's 2014 Ford Escape. The carjacking wasn't reported until about an hour later, at 7:50 p.m. When police arrived, Miller was dead.

Clayburn went "joyriding" after the shooting, picking up friends and stopping at a Steak 'n Shake to get a burger and milkshake with them, his plea says. Clayburn and some friends, who collectively call themselves the "Murdaa Gang," swapped out the SUV's license plates for those belonging to another stolen car the next day because the Escape was linked to Miller's death, the plea says.