Pipe bombs found in car stopped in Jefferson County
Pipe bombs found in car stopped in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man who was arrested after police found pipe bombs in his car was driving a vehicle equipped with emergency lights and had in his possession handcuffs, a bullet-resistant vest and a bail bondsman badge, Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said Wednesday.

The man was pulled over as part of a traffic stop about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday near Old Highway 21 and Jarvis Road. Marshak said the man is being held at the Jefferson County Jail while investigators learn more about him.

Marshak said the "totality" of what deputies found in the car was concerning. He said the strobe lights on the car could cause someone to mistake it for a police car, especially at night. He said he hasn't heard any recent reports of someone posing as an officer.

Authorities said two pipe bombs were discovered in the car after he let deputies search it. Authorities weren't sure what the man intended to do with the explosives.

