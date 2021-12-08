Pit bulls euthanized after mauling the owner's mom to death in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — The two pit bulls and a mixed-breed dog that mauled a woman to death early this week in Franklin County have all been euthanized by a local veterinarian.

Leann Gratzer, 61, was killed Monday near St. Clair, Missouri, outside her daughter's home. The dogs were in a yard that had an underground invisible electric fence, said Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Wednesday.

No one witnessed the attack, but the dogs' owner found Gratzer dead in yard. The daughter lives next door to Gratzer in the 2400 block of Highway TT, east of St. Clair, Missouri.

The sheriff said he can't find any record of past complaints to county officials that the dogs had been aggressive. And Gratzer never had an issue before with them, Pelton said.

"It's such a sad situation," Pelton said. "She'd been around the dogs numerous times. I don't have an answer as to why the dogs attacked her."

Gratzer's family could not be reached.