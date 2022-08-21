Pizza delivery driver carjacked in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two men carjacked a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood, police said.

The 57-year-old delivery driver had just delivered a pizza near the 3200 block of Liberty Street and was getting back into his 2013 Hyundai Sonata when two men confronted him with a gun, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

One of the men fled the area on foot while the other drove off in the victim's car.

Police were still investigating as of Sunday afternoon.