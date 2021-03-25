Plager's SUV veered into minivan before slamming into wall in deadly Highway 40 crash

ST. LOUIS — Police investigating the death of Blues hockey great Bobby Plager said Thursday that Plager's vehicle veered to the left and struck a minivan on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) before slamming into a concrete center median.

Plager, 78, died at a hospital. The crash happened about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound Highway 40 near Tower Grove Avenue.

What caused Plager to veer into the other car is still unknown. The St. Louis medical examiner has performed an autopsy but the cause and manner of death are pending. It could be weeks before those are known.

Plager was alone and driving a 2013 Cadillac SRX, an SUV. The minivan he struck was an eastbound 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by a 46-year-old woman. Her lone passenger was a 20-year-old woman. Neither woman was injured, police said.

After hitting the minivan, Plager's SUV struck a concrete wall on the right, then crossed all lanes and struck the concrete center median, police said.

Police haven't said if Plager was wearing a seat belt.