Pilots ejected from plane on runway at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

MASCOUTAH, Ill. — Two pilots ejected from a plane Tuesday morning on a runway at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah, Illinois.
The plane was reportedly an F-15 fighter aircraft. A dispatcher said one was injured and one was not injured, and that the plane was on the ground at the time.
An airport administrator declined to comment.
Emergency responders were sent to the airport about 7:30 a.m.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.