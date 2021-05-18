 Skip to main content
Pilots ejected from plane on runway at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport
Pilots ejected from plane on runway at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

MASCOUTAH, Ill. — Two pilots ejected from a plane Tuesday morning on a runway at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah, Illinois.

The plane was reportedly an F-15 fighter aircraft. A dispatcher said one was injured and one was not injured, and that the plane was on the ground at the time.

An airport administrator declined to comment.

Emergency responders were sent to the airport about 7:30 a.m. 

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

