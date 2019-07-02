Subscribe for 99¢
Order: Abortions can continue at Missouri's lone clinic

FILE - In this June 4, 2019, file photo, anti-abortion advocates gather outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis. Missouri’s only abortion clinic has taken a legal fight over its license to a state administrative panel. The St. Louis Planned Parenthood affiliate on Monday, June 24, 2019, filed a complaint against the health department with Missouri’s Administrative Hearing Commission. The panel handles disputes between state agencies and businesses. Abortions at the clinic could end if the commission does not act before a court order protecting the procedure expires Friday. A hearing has not yet been set. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

 Jeff Roberson

JEFFERSON CITY — A hearing on whether Missouri's only abortion clinic should have its license renewed has been pushed back.

Administrative Hearing Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi on Tuesday tentatively rescheduled the hearing for the last week of October. It had been set for Aug. 1.

The state health department has refused to renew the St. Louis Planned Parenthood affiliate's license, citing concerns including three "failed abortions" that required additional surgeries.

Planned Parenthood sued the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services over the licensing dispute.

Dandamudi last week granted a stay that will allow the clinic to continue abortions as the licensing fight plays out before the Administrative Hearing Commission.

Attorneys for the clinic and the state of Missouri asked for a week to lay out their arguments.