Plea deal gives 25-year term for man who shot at police and killed woman with stray bullet

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man will spend up to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of killing a woman with a stray bullet when he opened fire on two police officers in 2017.
Devonte Morgan, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Morgan was originally charged with first-degree murder and other counts.
Circuit Judge Theresa Burke accepted terms of a plea agreement and sentenced Morgan by video-conference to 25 years in prison.
Morgan admitted opening fire on police and fatally injuring Tamara Collier, 25, on Sept. 1, 2017.
Police said Morgan fired at least 10 rounds from an assault rifle at two gang squad officers who were patrolling in an unmarked car at the Cambridge Heights Apartments in the Columbus Square neighborhood.
Two officers suffered serious leg injuries, court documents said.
Collier, who was doing laundry at her mother’s home om the apartments, was hit in the neck by one of the bullets Morgan fired when it pierced a door, police said. Coller, 25, was left paralyzed and died of her injuries on Aug 25, 2018.
Collier went through intense rehabilitation and had appeared to be recovering before her death. She gave many media interviews, including telling the Post-Dispatch that she hoped to move into her own apartment and live with her children again.
