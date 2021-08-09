Plea deal gives Iowa man 15-year term in deadly stabbing behind Shrewsbury Walmart

CLAYTON — One of two people charged in a fatal stabbing three years ago behind a Walmart in Shrewsbury was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison as part of a plea agreement.
Robin A. Holland, 31, of Spirit Lake, Iowa, pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, evidence tampering and abandonment of a corpse in the 2018 stabbing death of Justin Hughes.
Holland was originally charged with second-degree murder and the other counts. His case was set for trial Monday but prosecutors made a plea deal with him, which Circuit Judge Nancy Watkins McLaughlin accepted.
Police said Holland, Abigail Miller and Justin Hughes on July 15, 2018, went behind the Walmart at 7437 Watson Road to drink, and that during an argument between Holland and Hughes, Holland stabbed Hughes, of Shrewsbury, six times including twice in the back. Authorities said that injuries to Holland's left hand were consistent with the knife slipping and cutting his hand as he stabbed Hughes.
Ten minutes later, Holland and Miller hid Hughes' body, fled and didn't report the crime, authorities said. Holland was injured during the attack, and police followed a trail of his blood to Hughes' body the next day. Police said video surveillance links them to the crime.
Miller, 24, of Webster Groves, was charged with abandonment of a corpse and is free from jail on bail. Her case is still pending in St. Louis County Circuit Court. Court records say Miller refused to testify and asserted her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. She was allowed to travel to Michigan for family vacations in July 2019 and from July 28 to Aug. 6 of this year.
Holland claimed self-defense and defense of another person, court records say. He also told police he threw the knife in the woods after the stabbing. The knife was never found.
“This case is a reminder that if someone takes a swing at you, you are not entitled to stab them to death,” St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said in a statement.