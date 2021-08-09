Plea deal gives Iowa man 15-year term in deadly stabbing behind Shrewsbury Walmart

CLAYTON — One of two people charged in a fatal stabbing three years ago behind a Walmart in Shrewsbury was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison as part of a plea agreement.

Robin A. Holland, 31, of Spirit Lake, Iowa, pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, evidence tampering and abandonment of a corpse in the 2018 stabbing death of Justin Hughes.

Holland was originally charged with second-degree murder and the other counts. His case was set for trial Monday but prosecutors made a plea deal with him, which Circuit Judge Nancy Watkins McLaughlin accepted.

Police said Holland, Abigail Miller and Justin Hughes on July 15, 2018, went behind the Walmart at 7437 Watson Road to drink, and that during an argument between Holland and Hughes, Holland stabbed Hughes, of Shrewsbury, six times including twice in the back. Authorities said that injuries to Holland's left hand were consistent with the knife slipping and cutting his hand as he stabbed Hughes.