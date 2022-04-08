Plea deal gives St. Louis County man probation in fatal shooting

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County man was sentenced Friday to five years of probation after striking a plea deal in a 2020 deadly shooting in Overland.

Justin Coffman, 49, of the 11000 block of Patrina Court in South County, pleaded guilty Friday to voluntary manslaughter in the October 2020 shooting death of his brother-in-law. Prosecutors dropped an accompanying count of armed criminal action as part of the plea agreement.

Circuit Judge Dean Waldemer suspended a 10-year term and sentenced Coffman to probation. If Coffman violates probation, he could go to prison for 10 years.

Coffman fatally shot Mark Shepard, 46, about 7:45 p.m. in the backyard of a home in the 10200 block of Burdeau Lane during an argument that escalated into violence. Coffman fired a .22-caliber pistol warning shot in the air. Shepard punched Coffman in the face, and Coffman then shot Shepard once in the abdomen, killing him.

Overland's police chief said in 2020 he believed the fight and shooting were fueled by alcohol.

Coffman's lawyer, Steven Waterkotte, said Coffman was defending himself and his wife — Shepard's sister — at the time. He said Coffman had no criminal history before the shooting and that Shepard had a history of violence.

"Mr. Coffman is relieved to have this case put behind him," Waterkotte said. "This was a tragic incident that he wishes he wasn't involved with."

