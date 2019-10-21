ST. LOUIS — One of two men charged in a 2017 homicide was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.
Terrence C. Robinson, 28, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the Nov. 25, 2017, shooting death of Raymond Neal. Neal, 34, was found shot to death in the 8200 block of Pelham Avenue.
Robinson was originally charged with first-degree murder and the other count. His case was set for trial this week. Circuit Judge Joseph Whyte accepted the terms of Robinson's plea agreement and sentenced him to concurrent 7-year terms for involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.
Robinson shot Neal three times, killing him, when Neal, who was unarmed, attacked Robinson's friend, Naesean Thompson, authorities said. Thompson had been selling drugs in front of a convenience store on the block, and Neal was one of his buyers.
Thompson, 29, was also accused in Neal's death. His trial on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action is set for next month. Police said Thompson pulled a gun during the struggle.
Robinson lived in the 700 block of Thrush Avenue. Thompson lived in the 1000 block of Garth Avenue.