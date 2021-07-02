Plea deals give St. Louis men 10-year prison terms for deadly drug robbery

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis men were sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for a deadly drug robbery in 2018.

Bari Franklin, 27, and Demarcus Hollis, 24, pleaded guilty to robbery and armed criminal action and a reduced count of involuntary manslaughter, according to court records. Judge Katherine Fowler accepted their plea agreements and sentenced the pair to prison for a decade.

They were originally charged with second-degree murder and other counts in a drug holdup on Sept. 23, 2018, in the city's Baden neighborhood. Franklin and Hollis both had guns during the robbery of a woman in the 900 block of Canaan Avenue. A man with her, 23-year-old Teon Buchanan, was fatally shot during the robbery.

Franklin was shot and wounded.

Hollis was on probation at the time for convictions in 2017 for stealing and resisting arrest.

The judge Thursday sentenced him to five years for violating probation to run concurrently with his 10-year term.

Lawyers for Hollis and Franklin could not be reached Friday.

