 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: 1 dead after shooting on Amtrak train in western Missouri
0 comments

Police: 1 dead after shooting on Amtrak train in western Missouri

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LEE’S Summit, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting Friday night on an Amtrak train that was stopped at a Missouri station, police said.

Police in Independence, Missouri, were called around 9:15 p.m. to the Amtrak station where they found a person who had been shot while the train had been stopped earlier at the Lee’s Summit station, said Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the Lee’s Summit Police Department. Police are looking for the suspected shooter who is believed to have fled in Lee’s Summit, he said.

The Kansas City Star reports the train traveled north to Independence where life-saving efforts were attempted before the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name is being withheld until the family is notified.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis organizations announce an Afghan resettlement initiative

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News