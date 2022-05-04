 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: 1 man dead, 2 men injured after crash near River City Casino

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — One man died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday in south St. Louis, police said. 

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near the River City Casino by the intersection of South Broadway Street and River City Casino Boulevard. 

Police said that two other men were injured in the crash and taken to a hospital, but did not provide further details. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News