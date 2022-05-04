Police: 1 man dead, 2 men injured after crash near River City Casino

ST. LOUIS — One man died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday in south St. Louis, police said.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near the River City Casino by the intersection of South Broadway Street and River City Casino Boulevard.
Police said that two other men were injured in the crash and taken to a hospital, but did not provide further details.
The investigation is ongoing.
From staff reports
