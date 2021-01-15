 Skip to main content
Police: 13-year-old girl shot in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old girl was shot in the foot early Friday in south St. Louis, police say. 

The girl told police that just after 3:30 a.m. she and a friend were driving "somewhere on the south side" when several young men began firing at the vehicle. The teen was hit in the foot and dropped off at a hospital for treatment.

The girl is stable, police say. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

