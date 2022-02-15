 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: 13-year-old wounded downtown in exchange of gunfire with three men

ST. LOUIS — A teenager is recovering after being shot downtown Sunday morning, police said. 

The 13-year-old boy was hit just before noon on Sunday, but returned fire on the group that shot at him, police said. He had just turned east onto Washington Avenue from Tucker Boulevard when the shooting occurred. 

The teen told police he saw three males as he was walking from a nearby Shell gas station. One of them then shot the teen in the leg. When the teen fired back, the group ran away, police said. 

The teen was in serious but stable condition on Monday, police said. An investigation is continuing.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

