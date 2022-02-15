Police: 13-year-old wounded downtown in exchange of gunfire with three men

ST. LOUIS — A teenager is recovering after being shot downtown Sunday morning, police said.

The 13-year-old boy was hit just before noon on Sunday, but returned fire on the group that shot at him, police said. He had just turned east onto Washington Avenue from Tucker Boulevard when the shooting occurred.

The teen told police he saw three males as he was walking from a nearby Shell gas station. One of them then shot the teen in the leg. When the teen fired back, the group ran away, police said.

The teen was in serious but stable condition on Monday, police said. An investigation is continuing.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.