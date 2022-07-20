 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: 2 injured after shootout in Downtown West involving Airbnb renters

ST. LOUIS — Two people were injured early Wednesday after an argument that police say involved two separate Airbnb renters escalated to a shootout in the city's Downtown West neighborhood. 

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. in the 400 block of North 20th Street. Police said they heard a large number of gunshots in the area, and while responding found several people running in the area of 20th and Locust streets.

One passenger in a vehicle near the scene was shot and taken to a hospital, and another person, who police say is also a suspect in the shootout, was shot in the foot. Both were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were not available Wednesday morning. 

The shooting began as an argument between occupants of the two Airbnbs, police said. 

A juvenile was the sole occupant of one of the Airbnbs, on Washington Avenue, when police entered. Police say they found a large quantity of narcotics and money, and the juvenile was arrested. 

Windows of an apartment building and of K&H Dentistry were also shot out in the exchange. 

