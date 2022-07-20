Police: 2 injured after shootout in Downtown West

Updated at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday with more information

ST. LOUIS — Two people were injured early Wednesday after an argument that escalated to a shootout in the city's Downtown West neighborhood.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. in the 400 block of North 20th Street. Police said they heard a large number of gunshots in the area, and while responding found several people running in the area of 20th and Locust streets.

One passenger in a vehicle near the scene was shot, and another person, who police say is also a suspect in the shootout, was shot in the foot. Both were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were not available Wednesday morning.

Police initially said the shootout involved two occupants of Airbnb rentals, but representatives from Airbnb disputed that they had rental properties in the area, and police updated their incident report to call the buildings "short-term rentals" instead. They said witnesses on the scene had told them the buildings were Airbnb rentals.

A juvenile was the sole occupant of one of properties on Washington Avenue, when police entered. Police say they found a large quantity of narcotics and money, and the juvenile was arrested.

Windows of an apartment building and of K&H Dentistry were also shot out in the exchange.