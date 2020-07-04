Police: 2-month-old boy who died in February was St. Louis homicide victim

ST. LOUIS — Police on Saturday identified an infant as a homicide victim in February and are asking the public for help in solving the crime.

Police say the boy, 2-month-old Jeremiah Williams, was found unresponsive about 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 26 in the 100 block of Bellerive Boulevard near Bellerive Park. Child abuse and homicide detectives investigated the case, police said.

Police said homicide detectives were notified June 26 that the boy's death was ruled a homicide based on autopsy results. Police said officers on Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old man and presented the case to the Circuit Attorney's Office, which declined charges and asked police for additional evidence. The man was then released from custody.

A police spokeswoman Saturday would not identify the person arrested, arguing the arrest report is a closed record, despite the state Sunshine Law's provision saying one's arrest record is public up to 30 days after an arrest is made.

The spokeswoman, officer Michelle Woodling, said police "always look for any witnesses or individuals with information to come forward if they have not already done so, as they could have valuable information relative to the incident."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call city homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

