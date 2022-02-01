Police: 2 teens shot, wounded in downtown St. Louis

Updated to note that two teens had been shot, not just one.

ST. LOUIS — Two teens were shot and wounded in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday night, police said.

The shootings took place about 8:45 p.m. near North Tucker Boulevard and Olive Street, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg, police said. A second victim, a 17-year-old boy, was found with a graze wound in the back. Both were conscious and taken to a hospital for treatment.

No other information was available.