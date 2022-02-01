Police: 2 teens shot, wounded in downtown St. Louis

Updated to note that two teens had been shot, not just one.
ST. LOUIS — Two teens were shot and wounded in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday night, police said.
The shootings took place about 8:45 p.m. near North Tucker Boulevard and Olive Street, police said.
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg, police said. A second victim, a 17-year-old boy, was found with a graze wound in the back. Both were conscious and taken to a hospital for treatment.
No other information was available.
Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022
Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.
The child was playing in her front yard in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue about 1:30 p.m. when she was shot in the ankle.
A family member said the girl had gone to a gathering at her grandmother's house on Bessie Avenue when an altercation broke out at the home.
Police responding to a call for shots fired around 11 a.m. and found a boy on the ground with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
The teen was not cooperating with police trying to investigate, officers said.