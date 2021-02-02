 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: 7 vehicles stolen in St. Peters Tuesday morning
0 comments

Police: 7 vehicles stolen in St. Peters Tuesday morning

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. PETERS — At least seven vehicles left running, unattended and unlocked were stolen Tuesday morning in St. Peters, police say. 

The thefts all happened between about 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Tuesday. 

As of Tuesday afternoon, St. Peters police reported that four of the vehicles had been recovered. Three of the four were found in St. Louis city with the VIN plate covered. 

St. Peters police say they and several other departments in the region have seen a "rash of car thefts for many months now."

In a social media post, St. Peters police said: "...we cannot be everywhere at once. In order to reduce crime in our community, we rely on our residents and business owners to take away those crimes of opportunity by locking vehicles and removing key fobs from vehicles, every single time." 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports