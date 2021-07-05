Police: 70-year-old man shot at police, killed woman in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 70-year-old man was arrested late Sunday and accused of shooting at police and fatally injuring a 63-year-old woman in north St. Louis.
Police responded just before 11:30 p.m. to a domestic disturbance in the 5300 block of Ruskin Avenue, where they met Gail Keys on her front porch.
As Keys walked into her home with officers trailing, police said the man opened fire from inside the home.
The man, not yet named by authorities, continued shooting until he was arrested in an alley near the home, police said. No officers fired their weapons and the man was not injured, police said.
Officers found Keys dead after the man was arrested.
One officer went to a hospital for treatment after suffering a bruise to his head.
Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. The scene was in the Mark Twain neighborhood.
