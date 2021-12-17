 Skip to main content
Police: 9-year-old boy is shot in College Hill neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Police were investigating after a 9-year-old boy was shot in the back Friday night. 

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of North 20th Street, police said. The location is in the College Hill neighborhood.

The child was taken to a hospital. His condition was unknown.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2021. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of Aug. 27, at least 69 children have been injured in shootings in the region. Nineteen of them have died.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

 

