Police: 94-year-old fatally shoots wife, injures himself at St. Peters hospital

ST. PETERS — A 94-year-old man fatally shot his 93-year-old wife and then shot himself in a hospital room here on Sunday, police said.

Authorities were called around 11 a.m. to Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital where they found the woman and her husband, who was alive but seriously injured, police said.

Police said they believed the man had gone to visit his wife, who was suffering from an illness. Authorities did not yet know how and why the shooting occurred, said police spokeswoman Sgt. Melissa Doss in an email.

Nobody else was in the hospital room at the time of the shooting, and nobody else was in danger, Doss said.

