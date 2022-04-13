Police: A hundred cars flee St. Louis riverfront as police arrive at scene of killing

UPDATED with more details from police

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and two other people were wounded in a triple shooting early Wednesday along the St. Louis riverfront.

They were shot before 12:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, near the Poplar Street Bridge.

Police estimated that more than a hundred vehicles were leaving the riverfront as police arrived. Officers haven't said if they have a suspect.

The man who died was 28 years old. Police have not released his name.

A man, 28, and a woman, 37, were also shot but survived. They were shot in the abdomen and were in critical condition at a hospital.

Medics transported the man; the woman was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle before police arrived.

