Police: Accidental shooting in Central West End leaves juvenile wounded

ST. LOUIS — A juvenile was struck in the foot in an accidental shooting in the Central West End on Thursday, police said.

The juvenile was taken to a hospital and was conscious, police said.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Forest Park Avenue, near the Salvation Army Family Store and Donation Center.

No other details were available, including whether the juvenile had fired the gun or someone else had.

