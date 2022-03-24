 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Accidental shooting in Central West End leaves juvenile wounded

Shooting near Salvation Army store

Police investigate a shooting that happened in the vicinity of the Salvation Army Family Store and Donation Center in St. Louis around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022. Photo by Joseph Cooke, jcooke@post-dispatch.com

 Joseph Cooke

ST. LOUIS — A juvenile was struck in the foot in an accidental shooting in the Central West End on Thursday, police said.

The juvenile was taken to a hospital and was conscious, police said. 

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Forest Park Avenue, near the Salvation Army Family Store and Donation Center. 

No other details were available, including whether the juvenile had fired the gun or someone else had. 

